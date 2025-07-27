SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHFGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.39. SJM shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

SJM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Featured Articles

