RWC Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,796 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

NYSE D opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

