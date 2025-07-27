RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 257,895 Shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,895 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Banco Santander Chile worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE BSAC opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Banco Santander Chile has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 21.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

