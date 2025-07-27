MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,639.69.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,362.56 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

