RWC Asset Management LLP Has $13.61 Million Stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,075 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 147.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,860,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 1,107,669 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 655,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $15,543,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 462,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 232,055 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 460,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 231,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
