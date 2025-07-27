AAR (NYSE:AIR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 1.44. AAR has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,461,924.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 360,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,162,665.63. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,267.90. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,182 shares of company stock worth $6,614,452 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

