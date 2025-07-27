Wealth Forward LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Forward LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 12.1% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.02 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.