Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $46.75 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

