Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.