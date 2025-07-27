BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.