Reviewing Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zapata Computing and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05% Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14%

Volatility & Risk

Zapata Computing has a beta of 24.29, suggesting that its share price is 2,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.01 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Xperi $488.88 million 0.70 -$136.61 million ($0.43) -17.50

This table compares Zapata Computing and Xperi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zapata Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zapata Computing and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zapata Computing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xperi 0 0 2 1 3.33

Zapata Computing presently has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 147,627.27%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.49%. Given Zapata Computing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zapata Computing is more favorable than Xperi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xperi beats Zapata Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

