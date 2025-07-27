TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $30.13 billion 0.90 $2.58 billion $0.99 20.91 TruGolf $21.86 million 0.22 -$8.80 million ($34.50) -0.17

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and TruGolf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 4.60% 9.59% 3.41% TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 10 6 2 2.56 TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. TruGolf has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,630.10%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruGolf is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats TruGolf on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

