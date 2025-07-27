Comparing One Stop Systems (OSS) and The Competition

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare One Stop Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for One Stop Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 One Stop Systems Competitors 263 1575 2167 154 2.53

One Stop Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 2.19%. Given One Stop Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems -26.36% -47.56% -34.67% One Stop Systems Competitors -157.67% -96.30% -8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares One Stop Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares One Stop Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $54.69 million -$13.63 million -7.79 One Stop Systems Competitors $3.75 billion $270.32 million 7.05

One Stop Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

One Stop Systems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Stop Systems competitors beat One Stop Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

