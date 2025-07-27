Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.92.

CMI stock opened at $369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

