KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 43,505.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $116,657.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,717,460.24. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $75,799.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,690.73. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,928. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

