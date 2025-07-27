KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.58 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $211.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.