Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.