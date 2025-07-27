Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $805,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,495 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 292,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 184,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

