Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

