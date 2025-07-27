Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

