Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,618,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:MSI opened at $428.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.60 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

