KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1%

SKX opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.