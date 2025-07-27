KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Crocs by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.