Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Decreased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.03 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $66.50) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

