Yuen Wupen Sells 265 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $26,478.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,918.16. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 264 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $26,986.08.

On Monday, May 19th, Yuen Wupen sold 289 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $21,929.32.

On Friday, May 16th, Yuen Wupen sold 290 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $22,614.20.

On Thursday, May 15th, Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $317,786.80.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

