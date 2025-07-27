Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.11. Safestore shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Safestore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

