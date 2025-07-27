NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.63 and last traded at C$19.54, with a volume of 153595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

