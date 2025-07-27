Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.32, but opened at $140.53. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $143.10, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior S.E. Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23.

Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

