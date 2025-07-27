Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.02 and last traded at $83.02. Approximately 1,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.88.
ERFSF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
