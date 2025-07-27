Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 18,192 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $25.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 52,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

