Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.63), with a volume of 1160254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

Anexo Group Stock Down 7.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.87. The stock has a market cap of £54.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76.

Anexo Group (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 9.90 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Anexo Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anexo Group Plc will post 16.7073171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

