Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 287800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$100.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

