Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 571618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($5.05).
Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.42. The stock has a market cap of £176.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.73.
About Strategic Equity Capital
Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.
SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Equity Capital
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.