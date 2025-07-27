Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 571618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($5.05).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.42. The stock has a market cap of £176.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

