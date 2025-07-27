Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Acquires 18,047 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson acquired 18,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,666.05 ($18,201.35).

Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Geoff Wilson purchased 16,742 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,414.36 ($16,719.97).

On Friday, July 18th, Geoff Wilson bought 9,761 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,031.94 ($9,889.43).

On Thursday, July 17th, Geoff Wilson purchased 10,781 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,494.93 ($10,851.93).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Geoff Wilson acquired 31,000 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,965.00 ($30,898.03).

Future Generation Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Future Generation Global Increases Dividend

About Future Generation Global

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Future Generation Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

