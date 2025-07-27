Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $14.99. Air China shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 287 shares traded.

Air China Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air China Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

