Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.11. 10,249,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,410,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $81,839.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,718.40. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $52,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,316.84. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,867,653 shares of company stock worth $19,256,442. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.