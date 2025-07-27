Insider Buying: Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) COO Acquires $249,750.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

