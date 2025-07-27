Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,160. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:TNL opened at $63.07 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.