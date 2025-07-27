Jeffrey Myers Sells 23,337 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Myers sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,400,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,180. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05.

On Thursday, July 10th, Jeffrey Myers sold 13,922 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $807,476.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Jeffrey Myers sold 6,863 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $391,191.00.

TNL opened at $63.07 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

