KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE G opened at $45.52 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

