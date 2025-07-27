KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,144,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,116,000 after acquiring an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,694,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.71.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,254.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

