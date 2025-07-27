Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

CRUS opened at $101.17 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

