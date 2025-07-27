KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $103,301,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

