KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Aramark Stock Up 1.0%

ARMK stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

