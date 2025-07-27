KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

