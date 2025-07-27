Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,169 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.30% of Uranium Energy worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,138 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,394 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.6%

UEC opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

