Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,899 Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

