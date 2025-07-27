Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.