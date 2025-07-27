Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 156,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,082,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Guardant Health stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
