KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 400 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 344,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $198.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

